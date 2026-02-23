Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Investigation underway after car drives through barrier at car show

Tulsa police said a car drove through a barrier at the SageNet Center at the Tulsa Fairgrounds during the Starbird Custom Car Show the night of Feb. 21.

Officers said just before 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 21, a car drove through a barrier during a demolition derby event, pushing it into spectators.

A staff member at the event told 2 News there were several people injured, including a broken leg and a head injury. At least two people were taken to the hospital. Other people suffered cuts and bruises.

Tulsa police said the incident is being investigated.

