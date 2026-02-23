Okmulgee County installing new tornado sirens following 2024 storms

MORRIS, Okla. — After Morris was hit by two EF1 tornadoes in 2024, Okmulgee County is moving forward with plans to install new outdoor warning sirens to better protect residents before the next severe storm strikes.

The tornadoes caused widespread damage across Morris and surrounding areas, serving as a stark reminder of how quickly dangerous weather can develop.

“When you walk outside you can’t see much of the other houses because there’s too many trees everywhere,” said Mitchell Beasley, who experienced the 2024 tornadoes firsthand.

Now, Okmulgee County Emergency Management has secured federal funding to improve its warning system.

“We’re doing everything possible to keep you ahead of any events that may happen,” said Emergency Management Director Jeff Moore.

The total cost of the project is 248,000 dollars. FEMA is covering 236,000 dollars through a Hazard Mitigation Grant, with the remaining portion paid by county taxpayers.

The project includes installing new tornado sirens at several key locations, including Wilson Public Schools, Morris, Twin Hills Public Schools, and a District One barn in Beggs.

Beasley said the addition of sirens will provide reassurance to families in the area.

“Yeah, it’s safe, but it would be a lot safer with those sirens,” Beasley said.

Moore said the new sirens will be mounted on steel poles for durability and will have off-grid power capability in case electricity is lost during a storm. The system also includes dual communication pathways, allowing activation through both radio and cellular networks.

