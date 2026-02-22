Bill pushed to help first responders needing workers' compensation

TULSA, Okla — Some new changes could be coming for first responders in Oklahoma.

Representative Neil Hays of District 13 said he first introduced House Bill 4260 to the Capitol as a constituent request.

It states that first responders who suffer a heart attack or stroke within 8 hours after their shift should not have to carry the additional weight of proving it was job-related when applying for workers’ compensation.

Bill to Protect First Responders Advances Unanimously



OKLAHOMA CITY – Rep. Neil Hays, R-Checotah, secured unanimous approval today in the House Civil Judiciary Committee for House Bill 4260 [links-2.govdelivery.com], a measure aimed at strengthening workers’ compensation protections for Oklahoma’s first responders.



HB4260 would create a legal presumption in workers’ compensation cases for firefighters, peace officers and emergency medical technicians who suffer a heart attack or stroke after intense, on-duty activity.



"When our first responders run toward danger, they put more than their safety on the line," Hays said. "The physical strain of fighting a fire, pursuing a suspect or responding to a medical emergency can take a serious toll on the heart. This bill simply recognizes that reality and ensures they are not left fighting for benefits after giving everything on the job."



Under the bill, if a qualifying first responder experiences an acute myocardial infarction or stroke that results in disability or death within eight hours of engaging in stressful or strenuous emergency response activity or training, the condition would be presumed to have occurred in the course and scope of employment.



Hays said the legislation reflects the physical toll that emergency response work can take on those who serve on the front lines.



"If a firefighter, police officer or EMT suffers a heart attack or stroke after a grueling shift, their family should not have to carry the additional weight of proving it was job-related," Hays said. "This bill offers peace of mind and certainty for the men and women who serve and for the loved ones who depend on them."



Under current law, injured workers often must prove that a medical event is directly related to their employment. HB4260 would shift that burden in narrowly defined circumstances, providing clarity for families and helping reduce lengthy legal disputes when a serious cardiovascular event closely follows intense duty.



The bill now advances to the House Judiciary and Public Safety Oversight Committee for further consideration. If approved by the Legislature and signed into law, HB4260 would take effect Nov. 1.

"They've had some issues with you know this subject matter in the past, myocardial infarctions," he said. “I'm a huge advocate for our first responders. I commonly tell people, if I call 911, and you either pick up the phone or show up, my job is to represent and fight for you at the state capitol.”

FLORES: “Does this apply to volunteer firefighters and volunteers like that as well?”

HAYS: “Yes, it would apply to all first responders. Now it doesn't apply to private companies, so like EMTs that work for a private company, it doesn't apply to them.”

Hays says this isn’t the first time he’s advocated for changes to workers' compensation, and it won't be the last.

“I worked on changing workers comp law here in the state of Oklahoma a couple of years ago by running a bill to make PTSD a workers comp injury without having to have a physical injury," he said. “I feel very proud to be able to fight for them at the state capitol and just to make sure that they have all the protections, you know, for them and their family.”

According to Hays, the bill has already passed the policy committee and is moving into the oversight committee.

If it passes those stages, it will move on to the Senate, where the bill has already been requested to be heard.

If the bill is signed into law, the changes will start on November 1, 2026.

This is an ongoing story, so 2 News will keep you updated.

