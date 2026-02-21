'They need help': Farmers organize hay deliveries for western OK wildfire victims

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A group of Green Country farmers is stepping up to help ranchers in western Oklahoma recover from devastating wildfires.

As fires burned across parts of the state, destroying land, threatening homes, and leaving livestock without food, farmers in Muskogee and surrounding areas decided to take action.

“They need help. I’m sure it’s pretty devastating,” said Steve Allen, who is helping deliver hay.

Allen is part of a team of 12 farmers organizing efforts to haul hay across Oklahoma to ranchers who lost grazing land in the fires. Their goal is to deliver 3,000 bales of hay to families working to recover.

The group plans to begin transporting hay on Feb 21and continue deliveries over the next several weekends.

Recent wildfires in areas including Woodward forced evacuations and destroyed property. Some families narrowly escaped losing everything. Many livestock owners faced another challenge: finding enough feed for their animals after large portions of pasture were burned.

“I mean, it’s just good to be able to help your neighbors,” Allen said.

He said helping each other in times of crisis reflects what many call the Oklahoma Standard.

“I’d say 100 percent that’s what Oklahoma is all about. Anything that happens, you just look at Facebook, and somebody is already trying to get it done,” Allen said.

The farmers are asking the public to help them reach their 3,000-bale goal. Anyone who would like to contribute can call Morris Feed and Farm Supply and purchase bales of hay. Supporters are asked to let the store know the hay is for wildfire relief efforts benefiting western Oklahoma farmers.

“I’d like to thank everybody who’s making it possible because you can’t do it by yourself,” Allen said.

