COLD CASE ARREST: Alleged killers of Tulsa man caught

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa father's unwavering faith in justice is rewarded with answers in his son's murder case.

Tom Montgomery never gave up hope police could find his son Benjamin's killers. Now three men are behind bars, accused of the crime.

Someone shot and killed Benjamin Montgomery in October 2019 while he defended his friends during a robbery, according to Tulsa police.

Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Benjamin Montgomery

For years, his father wondered if justice would ever come.

"Now, did I start losing faith after a few years of not knowing? Of course, absolutely, who wouldn't? But they stuck with it," Montgomery said.

The FBI arrested Jamalo Bruner Jr., the third and final suspect, in February. Investigators arrested two other suspects: Jerrell Jones in July and Devyn Smith in January.

"I actually received a telephone call from the U.S. Attorney's Office about the apprehension of the third person of interest and then received a call within seconds after that from Detective Landsdown with Tulsa Police," Montgomery said.

Standing beside his son's memorial tree in Hunter Park, Montgomery said he's grateful but knows other families are waiting for answers.

"There are many families out there that have also lost family members, and they don't have any answers, and there's nobody being held accountable, and so I feel very humble and fortunate because of that."

He offers a message of hope, "My message to those families that still don't have answers, as hard as I hate to say it, don't give up the faith. Don't give up hoping that a break in their case will happen."

Tulsa police said they don't expect to make any more arrests in this case.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

