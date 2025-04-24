Oklahoma's Cold Case Files: Benjamin Montgomery

TULSA, Okla. — Benjamin Montgomery was in the prime of his life.

His father, Tom, said the 22-year-old never met a stranger and was loved by all.

He had an adoring family and a wonderful circle of friends, but Tulsa police say the young man with the tender heart would lose his life trying to protect others.

It was Oct. 10, 2019, and Ben was hosting a party at his apartment for some friends.

His next-door neighbor went to the parking lot to get something out of his car, and that’s when police say the neighbor was confronted by two robbers.

"He was escorted upstairs by two assailants and got to this person's apartment. The apartment was locked, and right next door was my son's apartment. They went through the front door, and a gunshot went off through the front door, and my son came out of his apartment where he was having a good time with his friends and took the assailant down to the ground, and he was shot,” said Montgomery.

Tulsa police said Ben was simply a victim of a random act of violence.

Montgomery said that Ben died a hero and that there are six people alive today because of his son.

He said Ben didn’t waiver for a moment, and he knew what he had to do, and that’s what he did.

What makes this story difficult is the fact that Tom served in law enforcement as a trooper for many years, and Tulsa Police Homicide Detective Brandon Watkins said he will never forget having to tell him his son had been murdered.

“Part of the reason this sticks with me is I did the death notification, and it was rough,” said Watkins.

But out of tragedy, new life is born.

His family said Ben loved visiting Hunter Park with his dogs and his girlfriend. In 2019, a family friend donated a tree that was planted in the park in his honor.

Standing firm and steadfast, the tree is a constant symbol of Ben and his bravery.

For the Montgomery family, it’s a place to cry, to grieve, and to remember the young man who brought so much joy and happiness to others.

If you have any information about the death of Ben Montgomery, you are asked to contact the Tulsa Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

If you have a cold case you would like us to feature, you can email us at coldcase@kjrh.com.

