TULSA, Okla — Business owners in Tulsa are reacting to the Supreme Court's decision striking down President Trump's tariffs.

Trump already said he will now impose a 10 percent global tariff.

2 News covered the impact tariffs had after they were first imposed last year.

Iriana Urribarri is the co-owner of Mi Querencia in Plaza 21.

The store sells Venezuelan foods and treats.

WATCH: Tulsa business owners react to SCOTUS decision on Trump tariffs:

Urribarri said they had to get through some tough times.

“Most of our distributors raised prices; it was actually very hard," she said. "Especially since we are a small business, we were just starting out.”

She said she hopes the Supreme Court's decision will bring about change.

“We’re hoping that with this new decision, that will hopefully block these tariffs, that we can see that change in the economy," she said. "So that we can lower costs on some of our products so people can access them easier.”

Ester Wright is the owner of Hilo de Amor, a store selling products straight from Mexico.

“The tariffs have been affecting us a lot, I mean, a lot," she said.

She said she’s had to pay about three times as much as she used to after tariffs were imposed.

Through it all, she says the community showed unwavering support and helped keep her business running.

“They have been so wonderful, so supportive," she said. "They still shop with us, and they always look for purposely shopping with us.”

Just like Urribarri, she said she hopes changes will come about so that she can start to lower her prices for customers.

