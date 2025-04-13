Local Asian markets preparing for possible price changes

TULSA, Okla — The Trump Administration has implemented a 145 percent tariff increase on imports from China, and China has now implemented a 125 percent tariff increase on imports from the U.S.

Simon Kaufman

Many Asian supermarkets ship many of their items in from overseas- countries like China.

Vungh Sing is the owner of the OK Asian supermarket on Lewis Avenue.

He imports items for his shop like sauces, noodles, and even kitchenware, all the way from China.

“If the tariffs start after this inventory, I'm pretty sure it's gonna go up a lot," he said.

In order to stay afloat, he said he may have to increase prices for customers- but he's afraid it could affect business.

“To be able to open my store, I have to increase the price," said Sing. “It will hit more harder to the buyer, the consumer. You will hurt more people."

Glenda Enriquez is a regular customer at the OK Asian market.

She said her favorite thing to buy is the fish- but she’s not too worried about tariffs.

“Prices everywhere increase," she said. "You go to Walmart, you see changes in some of the prices, groceries.”

She said even if Sing does have to raise prices on goods, she’ll keep coming to OK Asian mart because of the service and quality of food she gets.

“I'll pay for it as long as I've got what I want," said Enriquez.

Sing said he'll know more about what steps he'll have to take once his next inventory rolls around, and what this will mean for customers.

