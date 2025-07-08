Webbers Falls community organizes donation drive for Texas flooding victims

WEBBERS FALLS, Okla. — The Oklahoma standard was on display in Webbers Falls and surrounding communities as they organized a donation drive for victims of the Texas floods.

People in Webber Falls were among the most severely affected by the 2019 floods.

Fredia Vann and the Webbers Falls community knew what devastation was like.

"I lost a lot of pictures, I lost a lot of documents… So it was devastating," said Vann.

KJRH

In 2019, the community was hit with flooding, forcing mandatory evacuations.

On July 7, the town made a Facebook post stating that they're helping Central Texas flood victims however they can through a donation drive.

Vann said she came here to the drive as soon as she saw the social media post. She said after her home flooded in 2019, she knew what she needed to do.

"It was devastating for me, and for the Texas flood, my heart goes out to them. It is so sad," said Vann.

Donations can be dropped off in the white trailer located outside First Baptist Church in Webbers Falls, near West McCorkle and Smith Street. Vann sent her prayers to those impacted.

"If you lost a child and you don't know where they're at, that breaks your heart," said Vann.

According to the Facebook post, they're looking for hygiene items like diapers, toilet paper, and shoes. They plan to leave in the morning on July 9 to deliver the donations.

"When you've gone through it, you're going to be a little bit more caring, more personal for you," said Vann.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

