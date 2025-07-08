'We're just heartbroken': OK camp leader talks Camp Mystic tragedy

COLCORD, Okla. — As of July 8, 27 campers and staff were killed by flooding that hit Camp Mystic on the 4th of July.

10 campers and one counselor remain missing, with Oklahoma camps back in session, leaders are navigating conversations surrounding the tragedy.

The CEO of New Life Ranch Tom Graney, said he's leaning into compassion and faith.

There's a delicate balance when it comes to talking about a tragedy.

He said he's being careful to support staff, also taking time to reinforce the camp's training.

"Camp folks tend to be like-minded kindred spirits. We're just heartbroken," said Graney.

He started as a camp counselor at New Life Ranch in 1990, seeing many things during his 35-year tenure. In times like this, he turns to his staff in prayer and reflection.

Before campers arrived on July 6, his staff talked about their policies and procedures. He said they're figuring out how to answer questions campers may have.

"Often, it's one of the best things you can do is listen to them. Listen to them, comfort them, encourage them," said Graney.

He said these conversations didn’t just start. Oklahoma's unpredictable weather is always top of mind; it's why they train for two weeks before welcoming campers.

Graney said it's not a time to be fearful but one to count blessings.

"For something like this to happen is just so challenging. But it is also a reminder for us that difficult, painful things can happen in life. But also having a deep faith and belief that God is good and faithful," said Graney. "The opportunity we have at a time like this to come around other folks and encourage them, support them."

A father of five himself, Graney, empathized with the families impacted. He said they’ll do everything they can to support Camp Mystic and their own campers and staff during this time.

He wants to remind people that camp is a place of community, connection, and joy. So after this tragedy, he's hoping the community can come together stronger.

