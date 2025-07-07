'Unimaginable': Oklahoma Baptist Relief teams prepare to deploy to Texas

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. — After nearly twenty years of hands on disaster relief work, Monty Hale said moments like what's unfolding in Texas still knock the wind right out of him.

He now oversees the Washington and Osage Baptist Association, which includes the Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief chain-saw team. Once first responders in Texas complete all recovery efforts, the chain-saw volunteers will make the trip down to help.

“We do this not because we want to do good things, it's because of our faith in the Lord Jesus and what he's done for us," said Hale. "And so when we see people in need, we are going to fulfill that as best we can. We're going to go in there and do what we can for the amount of time that we can be there.“

Oklahoma's team of volunteers have been to support the northern part of the disaster zone, Hale said. Two of the Baptist's teams have already touched down — a shower and laundry crew and a feeding group.

Most of Hale's debris removing volunteers are 65 years old and up and retired.

"They're gonna do what they can do and then they'll have to come home and they may go back," he said. “They'll stay in a church gymnasium, sleep all on cots and, you know, that kind of thing."

Helping people in the worst moments of their lives, Hale said he and his team see every angle of humanity — from anger, despair, sadness, numbness. But even then, they encourage people to lean into their faith.

HOW YOU CAN HELP:

"With something like this, I can imagine there are some parents that are feeling like God has forsaken me. Why, why me? How could this happen to my family? What do you say to those people in these moments?" asked 2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen.

“You just say, hey, we love you, the Lord is near. He is with you," said Hale. "You basically just encourage them as best you can. I learned early in ministry that when people ask questions like that, don't give them an answer if you don't have one. You just basically say, I don't know. But I do know that God is with you, and he's still here, and he still loves you.”

Hale said he's been focused on specific scriptures for comfort since the July 4th floods, and has been sharing those words with his team.

2 News Oklahoma's Stef Manchen asked which ones stood out to him.

“The whole scripture of Jesus and how he loved children, it’s just heartbreaking," said Hale. "I can’t imagine what these parent’s are going through, unimaginable. And how Jesus loved children and how he brought children to his side and even when the disciples didn't want him to."

The next team to roll out will be the Baptist's mud-out team.

While the weeks and months ahead will be grueling, Hale said their volunteers will be there for as long as Texas wants and needs their support.

