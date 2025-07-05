Members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 deployed to Texas to assist with flood response efforts

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Governor Kevin Stitt announced members of Oklahoma Task Force 1 have been deployed to central Texas July 5 to assist emergency crews with flood response efforts.

Officials in Texas said more than 30 people are dead, including 14 children, after extreme flash flooding hit parts of the Texas Hill Country early on July 4.

Tulsa Fire Department said the deployment includes two Type 3 Swiftwater Rescue Teams, one from Tulsa and one from Oklahoma City. The teams also have support from Tulsa, Bixby, and Skiatook fire agencies. In total, the Tulsa Fire Department said six team members are en route to Austin, Texas.

There, the team members will assist crews with flood response and search and rescue operations. The team's deployment is expected to last up to 14 days, although Tulsa Fire Department said that could change depending on the needs on the ground.

The National Weather Service said more rain is expected across parts of central Texas over the coming days, which could exacerbate already dangerous conditions.

