City officials confirm controversial statue will be placed at Cry Baby Hill

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa confirms that the Cry Baby Hill statue will stand at Cry Baby Hill.

Plans for a development around Cry Baby Hill were announced in 2024. The development was expected to include a hotel, restaurant, and the controversial "Cry Baby Hill" statue.

However, plans for that development were put on hold in April 2025. Several months later, the developer who had been connected to the project backed out.

That left the future home of the Cry Baby Hill statue in limbo. For some time, city officials considered placing it at another location in Tulsa.

It's not clear when the statue will be erected, but it will be placed in the Cry Baby Hill area.

