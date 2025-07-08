Developer pulls out of Cry Baby Hill project, statue almost completed

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is revisiting its plan to revamp Cry Baby Hill on Route 66 just a year ahead of the centennial after the developer back out of the project.

In October 2024, 2 News told you about the plans for a hotel at the top of the hill called the Palmera Motor Court.

Local News COMMUNITY REACTS: City of Tulsa announces new hotel at Cry Baby Hill Isabel Flores

In April, we learned that the city was pumping the brakes on the project.

Now, the city says the project developer, Sharp Development, does not want to move forward with the project. The city said this was disappointing but allows them the chance to look at the area with fresh eyes.

"While we're disappointed by this outcome, it presents an opportunity to ensure that any future project at Cry Baby Hill reflects the vision and values of the neighborhood, its stakeholders, and the rich history of Tulsa's portion of Route 66," the city said in a press release.

Another big part of the development around Cry Baby Hill is the Cry Baby statue that garnered lots of reaction from Tulsans. The statue is almost complete and will still be incorporated in the area, the city said.

New Cry Baby Hill statue drawing mixed reactions

"Tulsans will likely remember that this development was closely tied to the Cry Baby Cry statue, which would have served as the public art tied to the anchor hotel development. Though the hotel project is no longer proceeding, the Cry Baby Cry statue has already been constructed and is nearing completion. The City will reevaluate the statue's location, as it was intended to be placed alongside the hotel development," the city said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

