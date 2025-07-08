Green County after-school programs impacted by federal funding cuts

TULSA, Okla. — Some Green Country after-school programs are at risk of being wiped out after the Trump administration announced a $6 million funding freeze.

Youth at Heart sent an email to board members on July 1, stating that the future of her after-school programs is at risk.

Kimberly Scott is a parent at McClure Elementary. It's one of many schools where Youth at Heart has childcare services.

"The academics, the enrichment, the homework help, the tutoring, it's just really helpful to have," said Scott.

2 News obtained the note she sent to board members on July 1. She wrote that $225,000 in federal funding designated for McClure is in limbo. Framel said this is rough for her program.

"It really just puts youth at heart in a really tough spot with our kids and families," said Framel.

In January, 2 News reported on how much Tulsa already is a childcare desert due to limited options and long wait lists.

Framel said the fall program will still happen, but the plans for spring and onward are uncertain.

"Just what do I do? Where do I go? How do we tell these families … It's really sad and disheartening," said Scott.

Scott said she works at the Youth at Heart after-school program. The funding cuts could leave her out of a job.

"That's how I'm able to make ends meet during the summer, so it was kind of devastating getting that information, just feeling like ok, now what do I do," said Scott.

