Tulsa families searching for more affordable childcare options

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa families say they're paying far too much for daycare because there aren't enough providers in the area.

State representative Suzanne Schreiber says finding care could cost a family up to $10,000 annually. Schreiber said the Tulsa Metro only has 500 daycares for 45 thousand children under five.

Delisha Johnson, the owner of a local daycare, said her location needs help as soon as possible to stay open.

Johnson with Precious Rose Daycare said they struggle to stay open despite being in a daycare desert.

Johnson has worked at the facility for eight years. She has heard of parents who cannot afford childcare, which concerns her.

"Everything kind of just went downhill, so the ratio has to match the money," said Johnson.

Representative Suzanne Schreiber said that nationwide, parents pay 7-10 thousand dollars annually for childcare. Tulsa has about three children for every daycare spot available, contributing to the high cost.

Mothers like Stephanie Traylor have been feeling it firsthand.

"As a teacher, my income wouldn't cover sending them to full-time daycare," said Traylor.

Johnson said the cost and lack of options have caused families to run into long wait lists or be forced to find one far from their homes. Because of this, 2 News called Lara Latta, the chair of Tulsa's Women's Commission.

"We put together a few recommendations for local businesses that they could employ, family-friendly policies, making sure that in the city there's access to affordable child care," said Latta.

Latta said Tulsa's Women's Commission has been researching the best way to tackle the problem for the past year. Johnson said any help from the city could keep her in business.

"That would mean so much to my little heart to see everything come back to flow and for the families to bring their kids back," said Johnson.

