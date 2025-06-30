Muskogee voters to decide on sales tax extension

MUSKOGEE, Okla — The city of Muskogee is looking to upgrade several community resources if voters keep a sales tax in place.

180 students are inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center this summer learning and playing.

The center is one area where Muskogee wants to expand so more kids have the chance to enjoy their programs and activities.

KJRH

“There were over 200 kids that got turned away from all this great summer fun so if we give a kid something to do in the summertime it can mean a lot to their future,” said Derrick Reed.

MLK Center Director Derrick Reed says the $5 million expansion would nearly double the facility’s capacity providing more classrooms and a gym for students.

KJRH

“This is a way we can invest into the future,” said Reed. There are 11 projects the city hopes to focus on if the 0.5% sales tax extension passes.

“Muskogee is home, and we do definitely need some improvement,” said Lacee Carter.

Lacee Carter has lived in Muskogee nearly her whole life and would like to see the upgrades especially the

$10 million planned for streets in town.

KJRH

“I think that it’s great,” said Carter. “We need it.”

The city says the sales tax has been in place since 2009 and the extension would be for 8 years. Taxes wouldn’t increase with the sales tax extension.

“We do need improvement definitely,” said Carter.

The city is hosting a meeting at the MLK Center July 1st at 6pm. For more information about the meeting and the projects, click here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

