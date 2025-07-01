2 people injured after shooting at Tulsa bus stop

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were injured after being shot at a bus stop near 11th and Utica Monday.

Police said the suspect drove by the bus stop and fired multiple shots at two people around 5:30 pm.

Tulsa police say the victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

TPD is still searching for the suspect and says there is no active threat at this time.

