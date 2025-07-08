Didn't file your taxes? | Tulsa group offers free filing appointments

TULSA, Okla. — Filing taxes can be time-consuming and costly for many families, but one local non-profit is helping to change that.

Tulsa Responds is offering free tax filing opportunities for households making less than $67,000 a year.

Jessica Bachmeier used Tulsa Responds’ services and said she is extremely grateful to the team.

“Before Tulsa Responds, I was paying about $300 to $400 to get my taxes done," she said. "They weren't rude, they were very kind, very warm and professional.”

Ana Torres oversees VITA, the non-profit’s free tax filing program.

She said people can file for taxes all the way back from 2019 up to 2024.

“It really means a lot to me to be able to help these many households get their hard-earned dollars back," she said. “The fact that our IRS certified tax preparers are able to answer all the questions for them, or guide them through the process, makes a whole make the whole difference.”

While the program focuses on getting people's refunds in order, it also helps screen households for other benefits as well as improve their financial literacy.

If you are interested in booking your appointment or learning more about the VITA program, you can visit the non-profit's page here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

