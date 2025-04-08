ON HOLD: City of Tulsa pumps breaks on Cry Baby Hill development

TULSA, Okla. — The Route 66 improvements on Cry Baby Hill – including a hotel, restaurant, and 'Cry Baby Cry' statue - are on hold by the City of Tulsa.

This news left some people wondering if it's going to happen at all.

This is the second roadblock for the $23.4 million hotel, restaurant, and $250,000 roadside attraction.

Damara McJilton has been to the event on the near 13th and Riverside. She said the Tulsa Tough celebration, where athletes trek through a steep hill, is one of Tulsa's most iconic events.

"If we didn't have Cry Baby Hill and that whole Tulsa tough event, what would we be?" said McJilton.

This comes after 2 News reported on the attraction's design after controversy over the original look in August.

2 News also reached out to Brian Elliot with Sharp Development. He's overseeing the development of the hotel and restaurant. As of April 8, he had not responded.

Mcjilton said she had questions about the pauses on the projects.

"You just kind of wonder is this going to happen or just another project gets stuck," said McJilton.

The City of Tulsa said they wouldn't do an interview. Instead, they provided a statement.

Mcjilton hoped the project could kick it into high gear soon.

"Could really bring new life to Tulsa and to an area that's really important to the city; it's just kind of disappointing to see it happen," she said.

