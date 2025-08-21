MUSKOGEE, Okla — According to the Muskogee County District Attorney's Office, an 11-year-old girl living in Muskogee gave birth over the weekend.

Assistant District Attorney Janet Hutson said she was made aware of the case after the girl was transported to the hospital.

WATCH: Family of 11-year-old who gave birth speaks out

Family of 11-year-old who gave birth speaks out

She said she was transported to the hospital after giving birth.

She confirmed the 11-year-old lived with her stepfather, Dustin Walker, and her biological mother, Cherie Walker.

They were both charged and arrested for child neglect.

"The guardians are currently in the Muskogee County Jail," said Hutson. "They both have a $100,000 bond in place. Like I said, I do anticipate filing additional charges and amending that information shortly."

Hutson said this is a tough case to prosecute, but she knows it is important to seek justice.

She said a paternity test has been done on the baby and anticipates results to come through within two weeks.

“I was horror-stricken to find out it’s an 11-year-old little girl who’s given birth," said Hutson. "And that she had no medical care, and she had no one to be with her.”

Hutson also said the case has been making waves in the community.

According to Assistant DA Hutson, the 11-year-old and her siblings have all been removed from the home.

Cheryl Adkins lives next to the house the 11-year-old used to live in.

She said the children were exposed to unstable and unsanitary conditions.

“They have no running water for the last two or three years," she said. "They have dogs in the house. They have cats in the house, six children.”

She said she made several calls to police and authorities to check on the children and is scared help arrived too late.

She's convinced the family knew of the pregnancy.

“This is getting to me," she said. "They robbed her of her childhood."

While out speaking with Adkins, 2 News ran into the 11-year-old's grandmother, who preferred to go by Michelle.

She said the community doesn't know the whole story.

"I just want people to know, we did not know this was happening," she said. "None of us."

Michelle said she just wants to see her grandchildren again.

"They've made my daughter and my son-in-law a monster," she said. "They are not. They love those children. They love them."

In terms of the conditions, Michelle said it has to do with the pets.

"We have animals, and so sometimes there's trash on the floor because the dogs get into the trash," she said. "It gets cleaned up. Right now, it's probably a mess because the animals are in there. We try to let them out, but they try to keep it clean."

Many rumors are circulating as to who the father is of the baby the 11-year-old gave birth to.

Michelle has her own opinion.

"She keeps telling us that it was a little 12-year-old that I used to babysit," she said. "She keeps telling everybody that it was him. They got curious. That's all I know."

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

