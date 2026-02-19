TULSA, Okla. — 91st Street, between Yale and Harvard, is due for improvements.

“I know our taxpayer money is supposed to go toward fixing roads and stuff like that, so it’d be nice for some south tulsa roads to be fixed now and lookin’ better than they do now,” Logan Yaroll, who lives off 91st, said.

WATCH: 91ST STREET: Crews set to make improvements between Harvard and Yale

91ST STREET: Crews set to make improvements between Harvard and Yale

Good news for he and his neighbors; crews will start work March 2, to replace the waterlines beneath the road, strengthen the road’s structure and resurface it.

The resurfacing will create “a far-smoother ride. It’s a pretty bad road right now,” City councilor Phil Lakin said.

Lakin represents the area at the Tulsa City Council.

MAKE YOUR VOICE HEARD

Lakin is hosting a public meeting about the project on Feb. 19, at 6 p.m., inside the Fellowship Baptist Church located at 5434 E 91st St, Tulsa, OK 74137.

“Sidewalks would be great. Entry and exit points to roads for just people walkin their dog or whatever would certainly be great,” Yarroll said.

Sidewalks are part of the plan too.

“Right now, if you try to go down 91st, you might have a sidewalk, have grass, then you have a little bit of a sidewalk and then you have grass,” Lakin said. “You can go down 91st – after this is done, all the way to the River Parks trail system without ever having to get off of a sidewalk. So we’ll really dramatically improve safety,” Lakin said.

Work is expected to be finished late in 2026. Drivers can expect intermittent closures and delays throughout.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

