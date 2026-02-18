Tulsa Dream Center faces cuts to after-school program

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Dream Center is preparing for adjustments to its after-school program following the loss of pandemic-era funding.

Parents said the program has become a key part of their daily routine, offering children a safe place to learn and grow after the school day ends.

“It means a lot to me because it educates our children,” one parent said. “A lot of things they get to enjoy, it’s a blessing, said Orenetta Lucas, a grandparent.

KJRH

Keithan Thomas, a parent, said the impact goes beyond convenience.

“I truly believe that the Dream Center is the greatest place on earth,” Thomas said.

However, the Oklahoma Department of Human Services announced that, on April 6, 2026, the pandemic-era five-dollar-per-day add-on will end for all recipients. The agency said the temporary enhancement was funded through time-limited federal pandemic resources that are no longer available, and that the early notice is meant to give families and providers time to plan ahead.

Executive Director Tim Newton said the loss of funding amounts to about 300,000 dollars for the Dream Center’s after-school program.

“It is a huge financial hit that we had to take with the absence of those funds,” Newton said.

Newton said that in 2025, the Dream Center served about 600 children through its summer camps and after-school programs. With the cuts, that number will drop to around 125 due to staffing and funding limitations.

The reduction has left some parents uncertain about next steps.

“It may be difficult to think about. It may seem to be bad in the beginning, but who really knows,” Thomas said.

Newton said the Dream Center is seeking community support. He said donations through the organization’s website will help support staffing and allow them to continue serving as many children as possible.

Parents echoed the call for support and added that the center plays a vital role in the neighborhood.

“Donations are everything. That’s what keeps the world moving,” Thomas said.

