Gov. Stitt issues State of Emergency as wildfires rage in northwest Oklahoma

Sue Ogrocki/AP
FILE - Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt gives his inaugural speech during ceremonies in Oklahoma City, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has issued a State of Emergency in Beaver, Texas, and Woodward counties as wildfires continue to burn.

The Woodward fire is currently 20% contained, and four firefighters have been injured. Several homes have also been destroyed.

“I’m deeply grateful for the incredible efforts of our firefighters and forestry crews on the ground. In Beaver County, the town of Tyrone was evacuated earlier as a precaution. As we head into today and tomorrow, conditions remain dangerous. We need every Oklahoman to stay alert and continue taking fire warnings seriously," said Stitt.

The State of Emergency will remain in place for 30 days, and additional counties may be added if conditions worsen.

