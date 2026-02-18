Henryetta FD receives FEMA grant for outdated equipment

HENRYETTA, Okla. — It is crucial for firefighters to have the right equipment. Until recently, the Henryetta Fire Department operated with thousands of dollars' worth of outdated gear.

Fire Chief Tyler Weiland applied for a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters grant, and the department was recently awarded $200,000 to purchase new air packs, or Self-Contained Breathing Apparatuses.

“You’re sitting on pins and needles just hoping you will get it [the grant], and then you get that email, and it’s an amazing feeling,” said Weiland, who waited nine months to hear the news.

Weiland says the air packs are used daily. They allow crews to fight fires safely by providing fresh air. Their previous gear, bought in 2001, had become obsolete.

“As far as parts, we were not able to order new parts anymore, and we were slowly getting down to less and less packs every fire,” he said.

The new packs will also make firefighters’ jobs easier and more efficient by being 10% lighter.

“It reduces fatigue tremendously; the guys are able to maneuver more and have more dexterity,” he said.

As crews gear up for what is likely to be a busy week of wildfires, they now have the proper gear in place to keep the community safe while better protecting themselves.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

