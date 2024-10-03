COMMUNITY REACTS: City of Tulsa announces new hotel at Cry Baby Hill

TULSA, Okla — The City of Tulsa made a big announcement surrounding Crybaby Hill.

Known for its steep landscape and overlooking the river, the city decided to build a Route 66-themed hotel in a space that is currently an empty parking lot.

City of Tulsa's Managing Director Ellen Ray said this hotel will boost economic development and attract more visitors to Tulsa, "it's a tremendous asset that the city owns land that's right next to Zink Lake and right next to Route 66."

Some community members agree with this view, like Lise Glaser.

"I do think it's progress," said Glaser. "While the construction will be messy for a while, on the other hand, what a great place for visitors to Tulsa to stay and see how thriving our city is."

Route 66 is an international tourist attraction.

Other residents are afraid the construction will bring about more stress.

"It's about the park and the beauty of the park that's important, not making money," said Kenji Leach.

The beauty of the lake is important to Leach. To document the beauty of his community, Leach has a YouTube channel to showcase his adventures.

Leach said that as a veteran, he suffers from PTSD and wears headphones to avoid panic-attacks from loud noises. He is afraid once construction starts, he's face a significant obstacle.

Ray said the city is staying in contact with neighboring communities so they know what to expect and how to navigate.

