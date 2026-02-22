Muskogee Avenue project nears completion in Tahlequah

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — After construction and traffic changes, the Muskogee Avenue road project in Tahlequah entered its final phase.

Construction crews started to drill holes on Feb 21 and pour concrete for new light poles along Muskogee Avenue. Temporary lane closures will be in place while the work continues, but city officials say traffic is expected to return to normal by Feb 23.

Once the light installation is complete, the roadway will be fully illuminated at night, marking the final step in the project.

Amy Carter, who owns a boutique along Muskogee Avenue, said she is looking forward to the changes.

“I’m excited for all the business owners. I’m excited about the traffic. I’m excited for everyone here,” Carter said.

Carter said the addition of lighting will improve both safety and the overall appearance of the area.

“It makes it safer, makes it more joyous, makes it more beautiful, and we’re all about beautifying here,” she said.

The earlier phases of the project included widening Muskogee Avenue to five lanes, adding a center turn lane to improve traffic flow, and constructing sidewalks along the west side of the road to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility.

City leaders said the project was funded through the 2013 bond and is part of Tahlequah’s effort to accommodate continued growth and increased traffic in the area.

“More traffic coming in from Tulsa, all around, we have more traffic. It’s wonderful for Tahlequah,” Carter said.

Officials said once the lighting is installed, the corridor will not only function more efficiently but also look dramatically different at night.

City leaders thanked the community for its patience during construction and said the project's completion represents another milestone in Tahlequah’s ongoing development.

