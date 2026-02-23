Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
One person killed in RV fire on 56th Street North in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters responded to an RV fire in north Tulsa early on Feb. 23.

Tulsa Fire information officer Andy Little said the fire happened around 6 a.m. near Garrison and 56th Street North.

TFD said a neighbor saw the flames and called 911. Firefighters said the RV was fully involved when they arrived.

Upon inspection, a man was found dead at the scene. Firefighters said they found a lot of lighter material and plastic burned inside, suggesting the fire burned hot and fast.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Firefighters are also working to identify the man found at the scene.

They are reminding people to install and maintain working smoke alarms.

