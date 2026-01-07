PartnerTulsa wants to transform empty lots into homes

TULSA, Okla. — PartnerTulsa launched a search for developers to transform underutilized spaces into vibrant residential communities.

The three lots, owned by Tulsa Development Authority, total 48,000 square feet across the Crutchfield neighborhood and Pearl District. The lots represent what leaders see as a significant opportunity to add much-needed housing density to the city.

"The priority is housing," said Nia James, PartnerTulsa's Vice President of Real Estate and Asset Management. "We would like it as dense as possible. These lots aren't very huge, but the more housing that we can get in these lots to create multifamily housing, that is part of the priority of the RFP."

PartnerTulsa issued a Request for Proposals seeking experienced and new developers who can envision transformative projects for these empty lots.

"We're looking for something innovative, obviously aligning with the mayor's plans and goals to add more housing stock to the City of Tulsa, whether it be market rate or affordable," said James. "We are looking to receive proposals that add to the character of these neighborhoods and provide housing for citizens."

Lot Locations



The 48,000 square feet of combined space could potentially accommodate hundreds of new homes in a city facing a significant housing shortage. James said the lots have been on the books for some time, but this is the right opportunity.

Councilor Laura Bellis, whose district includes one of the targeted lots, said she's eager to see what will come of the development potential in her community.

"There are just kind of these patches of vacant lots around the neighborhood that are just waiting for someone to make something come alive on them," said Bellis. "I know that the community members want to see this development happen."

While housing remains the primary focus, James said PartnerTulsa is open to mixed-use development proposals that could further enhance the neighborhoods.

"It's such an opportunity for someone to create something that really builds up a neighborhood in a unique and special way. And so I hope people take a serious look at it. It's a good way to partner with the city and help us solve our housing crisis," James said.

A meeting is scheduled for Jan. 14 to discuss project details with interested developers. Developers must preregister by Jan. 12.

James encourages anyone interested to read the RFP in full, as it contains extensive information.

“We would like funding and financing to be in place or readily available for the developer to move forward with the project as soon as possible," she said.

Those with development ideas can contact PartnerTulsa at RFP@partnertulsa.org.

