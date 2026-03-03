OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Dr. Joshua Landis is the co-director of Middle East studies at the University of Oklahoma, and with over three decades of experience, one of the most respected voices on the region in the state. 2 News talked with him in Oklahoma City, getting his expertise on the current conflict in Iran as questions continue.

"Everybody is putting their shoulder to the wheels in order to degrade Iran," Dr. Landis said. "What the endgame is? That's unclear."

WATCH: Oklahoma Middle East expert talks United States attack on Iran

Oklahoma Middle East expert talks United States attack on Iran

President Donald Trump made initial comments of wanting regime change in Iran. We asked Dr. Landis about that process compared to previous wars in the Middle East.

TJ Eckert: "What all would it take for something like that to happen, specifically in Iran?"

Dr. Landis: "That's what we don't know. That's the big question mark. Because the Iranian regime is much more resilient and has much more institutional depth."

That depth potentially took a hit according to President Trump, who says likely candidates to take over the country had been killed in the attacks.

"It's unclear who their next leader is going to be," Dr. Landis said. "He said quite openly we may not know anyone else as we continue to bomb them."

As for the conflict duration itself, doesn't see this being similar to the war on Iraq.

TJ Eckert: "Do you envision this being something that ends quickly? Do you envision this being something that drags through 2026? Where do you fall on that?"

Dr. Landis: "I think it's going to end. President Trump has been saying a month. I suspect that in a few weeks, he will want to bring this to an end because Americans are going to get mad."

That anger, according to Dr. Landis, aimed at the process of going to war.

"Questions about whether it's illegal, they haven't gone to Congress," Dr. Landis said. "What does this do, why aren't we spending the money at home? Those questions are going to be knocking at President's Trump's door quickly unless he brings this to an end."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

