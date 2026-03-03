Oklahoma, other states accuse GoFundMe of unauthorized pages

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond is accusing GoFundMe of creating unauthorized donation pages for more than 1.4 million charities without their consent.

Drummond, who joins a coalition of 21 Attorney Generals from other states, published a letter highlighting GoFundMe's alleged misconduct. The coalition claims that GoFundMe used public IRS data to build pages containing fraudulent information to mislead donors.

"Oklahomans who give to charitable causes through GoFundMe deserve to know their money is actually reaching the organizations they intend to support," said Drummond. "GoFundMe exploited the goodwill of donors and the reputations of legitimate charities seemingly for its own financial gain. We are demanding full accountability and transparency, and we expect GoFundMe to comply quickly."

The coalition believes that the act violates several state charitable solicitation and consumer protection laws. GoFundMe was given 14 days to remove all unauthorized donation pages and provide further transparency.

