Man charged with murder in connection to 2019 cold case

TULSA, Okla. — A man connected to a cold case murder has officially been charged with the crime.

2 News reported an update on the investigation last month. Investigators say Benjamin Montgomery was shot and killed during an attempted robbery in Tulsa in 2019. One suspect, Jarrell Jones was initially arrested in July 2025, Devyn Smith was arrested in January 2026, and Jamalo Bruner Jr., the third and final suspect, was arrested in February 2026.

Jones was officially charged with Montgomery's murder on March 3. Jones waived his right to a speedy trial and remains in jail on bond.

Tulsa police make arrest in 2019 cold case of Ben Montgomery

