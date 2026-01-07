Lawsuit filed against the City of Sand Springs in response to data center planning and development

A lawsuit has been filed in Osage County to halt the development of a data center in Sand Springs.

The recently formed group Protect Sand Springs Alliance filed the lawsuit against the city in the Osage County District Court.

The legal action is in response to "Project Spring," a proposed large-scale data center that the Protect Sand Springs Alliance alleges will be built on land improperly annexed by the city.

According to the Protect Sand Springs Alliance, the lawsuit alleges that the city bypassed required legal procedures and statutory requirements, thereby overstepping its authority.

In a news release, Protect Sand Springs Alliance board president Kyle Schmidt said, in part, "Had they been transparent, engaged the community and sought our input from day one, perhaps this strife could have been avoided, and Sand Springs could be well on its way to a more suitable solution."

The group is seeking a court order to void the annexation and stop any further development.

Protect Sand Springs Alliance describes itself as a "nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the integrity, safety, and rural character of the Sand Springs community."

The City of Sand Springs has scheduled two Special Planning Commission Meetings to consider issues around the application and development of data centers.

The first meeting is scheduled for Jan. 27 at 6 PM at Charles Page High School. The second meeting is scheduled for Feb. 3 at 6 PM, also at CPHS. The public is invited to attend both meetings.

The situation in Sand Springs is only the latest example of Oklahoma's growing interest in and debate over data centers.

In July, Tulsa County Commissioners approved plans for a data center to be built near 76th Street North and Sheridan.

And earlier this month, 2 News learned a piece of land on the north side of Claremore could soon host a data center developed by Beale Infrastructure.

2 News has a team gathering more information on the filing in Osage County. We will provide more information as we receive it, on air and online.

