TPS votes to authorize district attorneys to pursue court costs in 2024 lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools' board took action behind closed doors Feb 23. The board then returned to open session and voted to authorize district attorneys to pursue court costs tied to a 2024 lawsuit against the district.



According to court records, a judge recently granted summary judgment in favor of TPS, with a hearing scheduled for March 17 to finalize the journal entry of judgment. A court order sealed portions of the case.



The lawsuit alleged district leadership failures tied to past controversies, but with the board's vote tonight, the district is now moving to recover legal expenses from the plaintiffs.

2 News reached out to TPS for a statement after the meeting, but haven't heard back yet.

You can read the full lawsuit filing here.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

