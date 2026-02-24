NORTH TULSA: Neighbors talk healthcare at forum

TULSA, Okla. — Monday night, over food and fellowship, a group of North Tulsa neighbors discussed healthcare.

“Unfortunately, we know that just having a health insurance card, or access to care, will not fix the problem. So we have to look at it holistically,” Reggie Ivey, the executive director of the Northside Neighbors organization, said.

Ivey invited neighbors, along with a panel of medical pros, to take that holistic look. The problem he’s referencing is premature deaths from preventable causes like heart disease and diabetes.

Northside neighbors can visit Crossover Clinic or OU Health’s Wayman Tisdale Clinic to access primary care.

WHERE DO I FIND THESE CLINICS?

Crossover and OU Health are both along 36th Street North, just blocks away from each other. Crossover is located at 940 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106 and OU Health is located at 591 E 36th St N, Tulsa, OK 74106.

WHEN CAN I GO?

Crossover is open 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

OU Health is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Dr. Jabraan Pasha, the city’s Chief Health Officer, was a featured panelist. He said a TSET grant, worth more than $17 million, is set to play huge dividends in the neighborhood.

“It’s going to bring additional health-care services, pharmacy services, mental health services, but also community assets that we know will keep people healthy,” Pasha said.

2 News listened to Kimberly Reed, a lifelong North Tulsa neighbor.

“I think it’s great. I’m glad we’re getting the funding and getting recognized, and being able to provide the things that are needed here, cause there’s a lot of different things that are needed right here, where we don’t have to go out and find the places and find the doctors, things that we need,” Reed said.

Reed runs a daycare out of her home. She also takes care of her mom. Healthcare hits close to home, and she sees some gaps in her neighborhood.

“I just think we need a variety of services both for the elderly and children,” Reed said.

How does North Tulsa accomplish its lofty goals? How can health in the neighborhood flourish? Dr. Pasha says the resources surrounding health care are key.

“Just getting folks together, amplifying the needs for those, I think, can be really helpful, and having healthcare workers attest to how those resources can impact health,” Pasha said.

