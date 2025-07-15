Tulsa County residents concerned about plans for data center

TULSA, Okla. — People in the North Tulsa community expressed concerns tonight about plans to build a 506-acre data center near 86th Street and 76th Street. Residents were concerned about potential health impacts and environmental harm.

Lisa Morgan resides in the Westgate neighborhood, located near 86th Street North and Whirlpool Drive.

Soon her neighborhood could be next to a data center called Project Clydesdale, according to Dwayne Wilkerson. He's the Planning Services Director with Incog.

"We thought this was going to be a rural and beautiful community and not have to worry about all these data centers and industrial centers coming in," said Morgan.

Owasso City Manager Chris Garrett wrote a letter of support. He said it'll create about 300 high-paying technology jobs. However, Morgan told 2 News there are too many worries.

"Lose electricity or power here, what if we run out of water? Some people were concerned that they already have low water pressure," said Morgan.

This is far from the first discussion about data centers in Oklahoma. In 2024, 2 News anchor Naomi Keitt and executive reporter Justin Ayer reported data centers could be located in East Tulsa and Muskogee.

"I think more of the neighborhoods that will be impacted should be informed as well," said Morgan.

Morgan said she's also worried about the children who play in these streets, the environment, and how it could impact traffic.

"We don't know enough about it, I think more people need to be informed," said Morgan.

2 News brought these concerns to Wilkerson.

"The idea is for the structure to be in. The middle of the sight," said Wilkerson.

In the middle -- about 300 feet from what Morgan said-- is her neighborhood. Wilkerson added it'll be far enough to have little environmental impact.

The vote for zoning approval is scheduled for July 16 at 10:00 a.m. at Tulsa County headquarters.

"I think we all need to be informed," said Morgan.

