GOING TO COURT: Henryetta, Muscogee Nation, set to litigate McGirt issues

HENRYETTA, Okla. — In a small room, with little ceremony, Henreytta’s leaders made a big decision. The city will seek an attorney for pending litigation between it and the Muscogee Creek Nation.

In a formal complaint, attorneys for the Nation say the City is out of bounds with respect to McGirt.

A spokesperson for the Muscogee Nation sent 2 News a statement.

“While we continue to seek collaboration that should take place outside of the courts, we cannot sit idly by while federal law is being ignored with Creek citizens and other Indians being unlawfully arrested and prosecuted in Henryetta,” the statement said.

The official complaint makes no specific examples of law enforcement cases, though a similar case came between the tribe and the City of Tulsa, but was eventually settled out of court.

Henryetta, though, is not the major metropolitan that is Tulsa.

“We have a good budget plan, and hopefully we don’t have to dig too deep into it, but our top priority will be public safety,” Councilor Shawn Buzan said during the council’s July 15 meeting.

After the meeting, 2 News sought an interview with Mayor Michael Dickey. He refused.

He did, however, provide 2 News with a written statement.

“The city of Henryetta stands firm on one particular and fundamental principle: all laws apply equally and fairly to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity. This principle is the foundation of our community, mirroring the powerful words etched on the Supreme Court building: "Equal Justice Under Law." Our core belief in the law guides us in every aspect of our policing. Our officers are committed to upholding the law with impartiality, ensuring that everyone in our community receives the same treatment. We're dedicated to building trust and maintaining the highest standards of justice for all,” the statement said.

This case will pit Henryetta, population 5,600 vs. the Musocgee Creek Nation and its 100,000 citizens. With the added factor of the United States Supreme Court, “David vs. Goliath,” seems an understatement.

