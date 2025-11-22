HASKELL, Okla. — A Muskogee Public School bus was involved in an accident with a truck along Highway 16.
The crash happened about five miles outside of town in Haskell.
WATCH: Muskogee Public Schools bus crashes, no major injuries
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to 2 News there were about 40 students on board the bus. The school said it was the Muskogee High School football team traveling to Putnam City for a game.
All the students and staff on board the bus were safe and unharmed, a school spokesperson said.
Though, the other driver involved in the wreck was taken to a local hospital.
The accident happened just before 2:30 on Nov. 21, Muskogee Public Schools said.
Another bus was sent out to pick up the team and get them on the road to their game that night.
2 News is working to get additional details about the incident.
