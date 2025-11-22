Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Muskogee Public Schools bus crashes, no major injuries

HASKELL, Okla. — A Muskogee Public School bus was involved in an accident with a truck along Highway 16.

The crash happened about five miles outside of town in Haskell.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed to 2 News there were about 40 students on board the bus. The school said it was the Muskogee High School football team traveling to Putnam City for a game.

All the students and staff on board the bus were safe and unharmed, a school spokesperson said.

Though, the other driver involved in the wreck was taken to a local hospital.

The accident happened just before 2:30 on Nov. 21, Muskogee Public Schools said.

Another bus was sent out to pick up the team and get them on the road to their game that night.

2 News is working to get additional details about the incident.

