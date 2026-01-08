Oklahoma Special Olympics Winter Games kick off with record 2,700 athletes

NORMAN, Okla. — History is being made in Norman as the largest Oklahoma Special Olympics Winter Games get underway with a record-breaking 2,700 athletes competing through Saturday at the University of Oklahoma.

Among the 152 teams battling for gold are athletes from Green Country, including the Owasso High School Rams who fought their way here through local competitions that started last fall.

The Rams are competing in basketball, bowling, swimming, cheerleading and volleyball. Last year, Owasso finished as runner-up in unified volleyball, and Head Coach Stephanie Barger said she and her team are looking forward to bringing home an even bigger win this year.

"Our big rivalry right now is Piedmont. That's who we want to beat. Oh yeah, that's who we played at the state games in October, and we want our revenge," Barger said.

The games begin today and run through Saturday, showcasing the athletic talents and competitive spirit of athletes with intellectual disabilities from across Oklahoma.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

