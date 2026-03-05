SUIT FILED: Family of Jozsef Pal seeks justice in son's death

NORMAN, Okla. — It has been a year since Jozsef Pal died. He was an OU rugby player, who, Norman police say, was involved in an altercation outside a Norman bar. The medical examiner called his death a homicide.

His mom, Amanda, has been seeking justice ever since. 2 News Oklahoma has listened to her story.

WHEN AMANDA FIRST CALLED >>> Amanda shared her story with 2 News Oklahoma

“Every day, I think it’s gonna get better, and it gets worse,” Pal said.

An attorney for the Pals just filed a civil lawsuit in Cleveland County.

“In this petition, we are alleging a multitude of facts. And we are providing context to a story that we believe hasn’t been told yet. And so, the reason that we have filed this suit, is it’s the next step in the process for us, to have an opportunity for this family to get some accountability, some transparency, and just some answers, about what happened that night,” Chloe Glass, the attorney representing the family, said.

“I think there's a larger story that involves a multitude of people. It’s not just a small incident that happened. I think there are multiple actions, by multiple parties, and multiple people that’s laid out in the petition. That contributed to this. That potentially contributed to this incident,” Glass said.

THE BODY CAM >>> 2 News Oklahoma obtained body cam footage from Norman PD's response

Pal sought Glass’ help, seeking justice for her family.

“I want some accountability for the people involved. Up until this last week, they have never even been named, they’ve not had anything. They haven’t had a slap on the wrist,” Pal said, “I’ve taught for years, 27 years. And I teach every year that if you do something that’s negative, you’re gonna have a negative consequence. If you do something that’s positive you’re gonna have a positive consequence. That has not been the case here,” Pal said.

Norman police declined comment on the lawsuit. None of the named defendants are charged with any crimes.

There is no court date scheduled yet for the case.

