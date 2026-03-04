Men connected to 2025 Osage Casino shooting enter plea, receive sentence

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Two men have pleaded guilty and waived their rights to a jury trial following a 2025 shooting at the Osage Casino Hotel.

Two people were hurt following the shooting, which happened in April 2025. Malik Nakai Sampson and Marquaveon Da'Shawn Goff were soon taken into custody.

Sampson was convicted on one count of shooting with intent to kill and one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will be eligible for parole after serving at least 85% of his sentence.

Goff's counts were amended to one count of assault and battery with a deadly weapon. He was also sentenced to 20 years and will be eligible for parole after serving 85% of his sentence.

The Osage County Sheriff's Office and the Osage Nation Police Department collaborated on the investigation. “This case reflects the strong cooperation between the Osage County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Nation Police Department in working together to hold those responsible for violent crimes accountable," said Osage County Sheriff Bart Perrier.

1 arrested in Osage Casino Hotel shooting, 1 on the run

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

