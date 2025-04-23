1 arrested in Osage Casino Hotel shooting, 1 on the run

PAWHUSKA, OK — The Osage County Sheriff's Office said one of the suspects in the Osage Casino Hotel shooting on April 12, Malik Sampson, has turned himself in to authorities.

OCSO said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Osage Casino near 36th Street North and Peoria Avenue in the early hours of April 12. There, they located two people who had been shot.

Both shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

Sampson was a person of interest following the shooting.

OCSO

Osage County said Sampson was arrested on a felony warrant and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

OCSO identified a second suspect: Marquaveon Da’Shawn Goff, 18, of Tulsa, Oklahoma.

A felony arrest warrant has been issued through the Osage County District Court charging Goff with Shooting with Intent to Kill.

The Sheriff's office is asking anyone with information on where Goff is to call the office at (918) 287-3131.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

