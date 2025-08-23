'Good for the park': Howard Park receiving 66-foot-tall dinosaur statue

TULSA, Okla. — Howard Park, just off Route 66 near West 25th Street in West Tulsa, is getting a 66-foot-tall dinosaur statue. Teresa Flusche with Tulsa's Route 66 Main Street said the project is intended to attract tourists in time for the Route 66 centennial in November of 2026.

Michael Cheo lives in the area and regularly visits the park.

"I think it'll bring the kids out more… Something more for people to see, so it's good," said Cheo.

Flusche said they were able to do the project through a $225,000 Route 66 revitalization grant.

"It really is going to be a draw to get people across the river and over here on the west side," said Flusche.

Flusche said she wanted it 66 feet tall to try to make it the tallest dinosaur statue in the county. As well as so its head could peek over the trees and boost Tulsa's tourism.

"The more they see, the better memories they have," said Cheo.

Flusche said they're also adding walking trails and lights. She said it's expected to finish in March of 2026.

"Whatever the city is trying to do to make the city better, I'm all for it," said Cheo.

