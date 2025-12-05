Fort Gibson Police find 'vehicle of interest' in deadly hit and run

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — Fort Gibson police say they’re hopeful they’ll make an arrest soon in a hit and run that killed a teen girl.

The memorial for Eden Ferrell is growing on Hwy 80 near W 828 Rd in Fort Gibson. It’s the place the 16-year-old took her last breath after a driver hit her from behind, catapulting her up the road, and kept going.

Eden’s best friend, Montanna Phillips, was walking by her side when it happened.

“I don’t know if I’m ever going to want to go on one again,” said Montanna Phillips.

“I don’t want her to be forgotten, and I don’t want Montanna to be overlooked,” said Amber Jackson. “What’s happened here is atrocious.”

It’s been a month of mourning for Eden’s family since she was killed on Nov 6.

“How could someone do something like this,” said Jackson. “They got to sit home with their families for thanksgiving while we mourned the loss of our daughter.”

As the family grieves, Fort Gibson police are working to solve the case.

“We recovered some very important evidence and that evidence has actually led us to a vehicle that we have of interest,” said Fort Gibson Police Chief Rob Frazier.

That vehicle of interest is in custody right now. They’re waiting on forensic evidence to come back. The FBI is now also involved.

“The FBI became involved because the vehicle that we have right now belongs to someone of Native American descent, so we wanted to make sure that they were involved,” said Chief Frazier.

Chief Frazier is hopeful they’ll make an arrest soon.

“We want justice to be served,” said Chief Frazier.

While authorities push for justice, Jackson is trying to make the area safer with Eden’s Purple Pathway of Grace.

It’ll be a string of purple solar light flowers along the road to light up the dark highway.

“As a mom, I don’t want to see anybody else lose their babies,” said Jackson. “Enough life has been lost on this road.”

As the family grapples with unexpected funeral costs, they’ve set up a gofundme, and the community is stepping in to help.

A benefit and fundraising concert are happening at The Squeeze Inn in Tahlequah. The family plans to attend and organizers say 35% of the door will go to help the family with funeral costs and purchasing a headstone.

The show starts at 9pm on Dec 5.

“When it comes to community and being able to give back it’s one of the most important things we can do,” said Cooper Compton.

