Fort Gibson family desperate to find driver of hit-and-run that killed daughter

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A heartbroken family is in need of justice in the hit-and-run death of Eden Grace Ferrell the night of Nov. 6 on Highway 80 at 828 Road.

"We need the person to do this to step forward," Ferrell's mother, Amber Jackson, told 2 News on Nov. 9. "We need people who live around here to cooperate and offer up camera footage from that night, from that time. We need evidence handed over. This is a small town, a small area. It should be easily narrowed down.

Sixteen-year-old Eden Ferrell went for a routine walk that night with her best friend and sister in-law Montanna Phillips. While still walking car-width from the roadway on their way back home, police report that a red or burgundy truck, possibly a Dodge, drove off the road and struck Ferrell then kept driving.

"(I thought) because she was walking so close that we were touching, that maybe it was her that had hit me," Phillips said. "But it was pieces of the car."

That is one of the few clues Fort Gibson Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the OSBI forensics lab are looking into to figure out what specific type of vehicle killed Ferrell.

Another need is witness statements from those present at a soccer game across the road at the time of the hit-and-run, around 7:50 p.m. on Nov. 6.

But Ferrell's family, including best friend, boyfriend, father, and disabled mother who she helped care for -- now see their faith tested.

"It's anger," Scott Jackson said. "You tore something that I never thought would ever be torn away from me."

"Whoever is hiding them needs to come forward," Ferrell's boyfriend, Jace Johnston told 2 News. "They need to, or else it's going to be worse on them as well."

"I'm really angry," Phillips said. "I want to know what I did to deserve to watch my best friend die. And I want to know why she was left like that."

A GoFundMe is also set up to collect donations for Ferrell's funeral and memorial efforts.

"I don't care if you live in Canada or Nigeria," Amber Jackson said. "When you open your phone, I want my daughter's face to pop up until this person is found."

