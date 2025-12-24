MAKING STRIDES: Colby Amos recovers in Denver hospital

DENVER — Colby Amos, a volunteer firefighter, is literally making strides as he recovers from a motorcycle crash in November.

LOOKING BACK >>> 2 News Oklahoma first covered his story in November

For the first time in weeks, Colby walked on his own power.

“It was definitely like an intense feeling, finally being able to walk. And it was sort of like, refreshing, to realize that I could actually get up and use my own strength, in my own body to actually make it up,” Amos said.

Colby does not remember the crash, or the aftermath. In fact, he does not remember the 20 days following the crash. His first memory, on that twentieth day, was a visit from his aunt and uncle. He said the weekslong recovery process has been the most challenging period of his life.

“It’s been extremely difficult,” Amos said, “Extremely difficult mentally as well.”

The severity of Colby's injuries forced doctors to transfer him to a hospital in Denver. His stay in Denver is going on 20 days.

This taxing experience, he says, taught him some life lessons.

“Take what life gives you and just keep pushing on, keep moving on, keep going through whatever life throws your way,” Amos said.

Amos did get to leave the hospital, if only briefly. He paid a visit to the barber to get his haircut. Never before was he so excited to get a haircut, he said. Now, he’s facing three more weeks in Colorado; anxiously awaiting his return to Oklahoma.

“I’d like to be home, but I’ll get home eventually,” Amos said.

His family, his friends, and his fellow firefighters will welcome him with open arms.

