'I don't have concerns': Utica Square business owners not worried after Saks closure

TULSA, Okla. — The middle of February is typically a busy time for Stems Floral Design.

"We call Valentine's Day the Super Bowl, and Mother's Day the halftime show," owner Meredith Hawksworth said.

The decades-old flower shop remains one of many still thriving in Utica Square.

"Utica Square in itself is just kind of an icon, and it's a nice place to be," Hawksworth said.

Another square staple? Polo Grill.

"I think that this square will be around for years to come," owner Robert Merrifield said. "I don't have concerns about that. Midtown Tulsa is solid."

He shares a similar sentiment with Hawksworth, even during uncertain times with the news of Saks Fifth Avenue closing within the next couple months.

Plus, reports that Utica Square could sell soon, too.

"It's unfortunate that we're losing that, but I think it'll be an opening for greater things to come," Hawksworth said.

Speaking of opening, Cedar & Lily owner Christy Lindsay opened her new location in Utica Square in August, expanding from Jenks.

"When the opportunity arose to be in Utica Square, I absolutely took it," Lindsay said. "It was a perfect opportunity."

A perfect opportunity even if the future might be murky right now.

"I mean you look right across from us, where Miss Jackson's used to be, where Petty's used to be, that's opportunity," Lindsay said. "Saks going, as sad as it is, it's going to be okay because there will be something else that goes in there that enriches the square in some way."

Every business owner 2 News talked with expressed excitement for what the future may hold at one of Tulsa's historic spots.

"A good chef told me when I first went into the business, he said don't go into the restaurant business, it's like going to prison," Merrifield said. "I've yet to be paroled, and I haven't escaped."

It remains unclear what will replace Saks in Utica Square. We reached out to the shopping center for comment on this story, but didn't hear back.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

