NGA White House meeting in limbo, Trump criticizes Stitt

TULSA, Okla. — An annual meeting of the National Governors' Association is in limbo after President Trump tried to prevent two Democratic governors from attending.

When that happened the NGA opted to pull out as facilitator for the meeting because all governors did not get invited.

Stitt also talked about the situation when asked at a news conference in Oklahoma City:

Stitt, Trump address NGA meeting

Gov. Kevin Stitt is chair of the NGA and in a letter shared the reasoning behind the NGA decision:

Governors,



As many of you have seen, reports emerged Friday that long-standing traditions surrounding the National Governors Association’s Winter Meeting are changing.



NGA staff was informed that the White House intends to limit invitations to the annual business meeting, scheduled for February 20, to Republican governors only. Because NGA’s mission is to represent all 55 governors, the Association is no longer serving as the facilitator for that event, and it is no longer included in our official program. At this time, I am not aware of a governor who has received an invitation, and it remains unclear whether the President still plans to host the meeting.



Additional rumors have circulated in the national media concerning the traditional Saturday evening dinner at the White House. Amid these reports, no invitations have yet been issued to Governors for the dinner. Alongside Governor Moore, we will continue to seek clarity. Governor Moore has been an exceptional Vice Chair, and I am deeply grateful for his partnership and leadership during this pivotal year for NGA.



The strength of this Association has never rested on a single annual event. Its strength lies in the hundreds of conversations that happen each week among governors, to include the 90 meetings NGA has facilitated for States with federal agencies during the 2026 Annual Winter Meeting. NGA is our vehicle to share ideas, exchange best practices, and govern as leaders of 50 sovereign states, not as members of competing parties.



We cannot allow one divisive action to achieve its goal of dividing us. The solution is not to respond in kind, but to rise above and to remain focused on our shared duty to the people we serve. America’s governors have always been models of pragmatic leadership, and that example is most important when Washington grows distracted by politics.



I encourage each of you to stay engaged with one another and with NGA’s mission to represent all governors equally and to remain a trusted, nonpartisan partner to every administration. I’ve appreciated the thoughtful discussions sparked by these developments and look forward to continuing them together at our Winter Meeting. As more facts become clear, NGA will continue to communicate them promptly and accurately, grounded in our core purpose of serving all 55 states and territories.



With gratitude for your leadership and friendship,

Trump responded to this letter in a post on social media Wednesday afternoon:

post on social media Screenshot

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Stitt's office for a reaction to the post, the office said:

On Feb 9, Governor Stitt received his invitation to the White House Breakfast Meeting next week, and he looks forward to the rest of his colleagues receiving their invitations today.

Scripps News also learned that all governors are expected to be invited to the meeting.

National Politics Trump, National Governors Association at odds over White House meeting Jacob Gardenswartz

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

