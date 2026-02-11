Oklahoma becomes first state to launch a foster home initiative

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State and federal leaders announced a new partnership today at the Oklahoma State Capitol to address the shortage of foster families, with Oklahoma serving as the pilot state for the nationwide "A Home for Every Child" initiative.

Governor Kevin Stitt joined Assistant Secretary for the Administration of Children and Families Alex Adams to unveil the program, which aims to achieve a foster home-to-child ratio greater than 1:1 by increasing licensed foster homes and reducing unnecessary entries into foster care.

"In Oklahoma, we are focusing on strengthening families," Stitt said.

The governor emphasized Oklahoma's progress, noting that the state has 3,500 fewer children in foster care since he took office.

"So what our initiative is increasing the ratio of foster homes to foster kids, but really respecting the role of the state," Adams said.

According to the Administration for Children and Families, for every 100 children currently entering foster care nationwide, only 57 licensed foster homes are available. This shortage creates challenges that work against what children need most: consistency, connection, and stability.

Oklahoma Human Services reports that there are currently 5,800 children in foster care statewide, and the agency is seeking 400 new foster homes.

The initiative plans to rely on churches, schools, and community organizations to recruit foster families, though specific implementation details are still being developed.

At Nightlight, a Tulsa County foster and adoption agency, advocates expressed support for the new program. Bridgette Hennings, a foster care advocate with the organization, said the need is clear.

"Absolutely, there's a need. There's, I mean, so many kids that don't have homes, so we need that," Hennings said.

She described the initiative as providing crucial support for families seeking to become foster parents.

"That initiative is providing that support for families to get them approved and then get them able to care for kids," Hennings said.

Rozdi Collins, executive director of Nightlight, emphasized the goal of family reunification when possible.

"We really want families that are willing to work with the bio families to get these children reunified with their original families and come together and be a support. That's the goal of foster care," Collins said.

Oklahoma was selected as the inaugural partner state based on its sustained improvements in child welfare, including reductions in care entries, strong kinship placement practices, and its 2025 exit from the Pinnacle Plan.

Oklahoma Human Services Child Welfare Director Michael Williams credited frontline workers, community partners and foster families for the state's progress.

"Our vision is to make Oklahoma the safest state for children, and this partnership strengthens our ability to act — keeping families safely together, supporting kin, and ensuring that any child who enters foster care has a stable home ready for them," Williams said.

Michalann Clark, a former foster youth and child welfare advocate with Oklahoma Human Services, highlighted the importance of stable homes for children.

"For kids in foster care, walking into a home that feels safe can change everything," Clark said. "This initiative recognizes that every child deserves that chance."

Hennings emphasized the ultimate goal of connecting every child with a family.

"Every child needs that. Every child needs to be connected, and that's really what we, you know, what we want. We want to be able to provide a family for every single child that needs a family," Hennings said.

The governor's office directed requests for additional details about the initiative's implementation plan to the Department of Human Services, which has not yet responded.

