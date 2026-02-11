Data breach reported at Tulsa International Airport, no impact in operations

TULSA, Okla. — An investigation is underway following a ransomware attack at Tulsa International Airport.

An official with TIA confirmed the attack to 2 News. Operations were not impacted.

"Tulsa International Airport has been the victim of a ransomware attack. The incident has not impacted airport operations and does not affect daily travel. Upon discovery, the airport’s cybersecurity and technology teams immediately contacted law enforcement and began a comprehensive investigation. The airport has taken steps to contain the incident and is confident the risk has been mitigated," said Kim Kuehler, Communications Manager for the Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust.

